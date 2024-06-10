56-year-old Tri-Cities father of 12 dies inside fertilizer tanker truck

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

PASCO, Wash. – A 56-year-old father died Friday inside a tanker truck at a Pasco fertilizer company.

Viktor Voloshin was cleaning the trailer with a hose at Two Rivers Terminal in the afternoon when he climbed inside or fell in.

Two Rivers Terminal is a fertilizer and chemical formulator, distributor and importer, on Glade North Road, according to the company’s website.

Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris told the Herald that it’s not clear exactly when Voloshin ended up inside, but he was last seen on security cameras about 4:15 p.m. standing on a ladder spraying the inside of the tanker.

People noticed he had disappeared about 45 minutes later and called 911. He was found inside and it soon became clear that he had died, said Harris.

The chemicals that he was hauling can emit a toxic gas but it’s unclear if that played a role in his death, Harris said. With the help of the Pasco Fire Department, District 3 rescuers were able to recover Voloshin’s body.

How and why he ended up inside the tanker remains under investigation, but Harris said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has determined there was no foul play.

Family members told the Herald late Monday night that they believe he did not fall but that he climbed inside.

An autopsy is expected later this week, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

A GoFundMe for Voloshin was organized by Andrew Lavrentiev, who said he leaves behind his wife of 34 years, 12 children and 16 grandchildren.

“He was the best father we could ever ask for,” said a statement from the family included in the GoFundMe. “He was always the friendliest person in the room.”