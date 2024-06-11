Five teens accused of accosting security workers, brandishing gun, vandalizing property near Riverfront Park

Spokane police arrested five teenagers after officers say they accosted two security workers, brandished a gun and vandalized property Monday near Riverfront Park.

Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a call of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of West North River Drive, according to a police news release.

Two security workers from a business in the area saw a group of males destroying property around Washington Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and North River Drive. Officers learned the teens approached one of the workers, pulled out a firearm and threatened the worker, who then returned to his security truck, police said.

The release said the teens circled the truck, with both workers inside it, and began yelling at them and striking the truck. The workers called 911 and got away from the group.

Officers and Riverfront Park park rangers located the group and arrested them, including 19-year-old Cordell J. Walker and 18-year-old Timothy J. Goodman.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief riot, harassment with a weapon, furnishing liquor to minors and second-degree malicious mischief. Goodman was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief riot and harassment.

Walker remained in the Spokane County Jail Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. He is facing charges for an unrelated incident, too, including attempting to elude police, possessing a gun, DUI and a hit-and-run crash that injured another person..

Goodman was out of jail Tuesday.

The other three teens were booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Each of the five teens was charged with felony harassment. They were also charged with suspicion of criminal mischief riot because of the “reckless nature” of the group and the damage done to property, including portable restrooms, fencing and traffic cones, police said.

The gun located on one of the teens was an airsoft pistol.