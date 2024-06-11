Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman locked in for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Some spell-binding news is in the air as Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman circle the recently announced “Practical Magic” sequel.

The actresses — who starred in the beloved 1998 fantasy as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively — are reprising their witchy roles for the follow-up, according to multiple outlets. Both Bullock, 59, and Kidman, 56, are expected to produce the new film, which will be penned by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original alongside Alice Hoffman and Robin Swicord.

Warner Bros. spilled the magical beans Monday on TikTok when it officially confirmed that a sequel is in the works. Using a portion of the original film’s midnight margaritas scene, which also featured Stockard Channing as Aunt Frances, the clip was captioned: “Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening.”

The confirmation followed a TikTok teaser which noted the original film was available on digital and to stream on Max.

Though it only holds a 24% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — and according to Box Office Mojo, earned a measly $354 internationally, adding to its more than $46 million domestic earnings — the film now has cult status and has become a staple of spooky season.

Based on Hoffman’s 1995 novel, the “Practical Magic” sisters are not just subjected to the prejudices of their small town, but a curse on their love lives, which prematurely kills any man who falls in love with a woman of their bloodline.

HBO announced back in August 2019 that it’d be brewing up “Rules of Magic,” a dramatic series based on Hoffman’s 2017 prequel book of the same name.

Set in 1960s New York City, the series would center on siblings Frances, Jet (played in the original by Dianne Wiest), and Vincent Owens, how they discovered their supernatural powers and how their paths ultimately diverge.