Spokane Police looking for Chevrolet Silverado after downtown hit-and-run kills woman

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

Police are searching for a driver who sped away after striking and killing a woman in her late 70s crossing the street at the corner of Browne Street and Main Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spokane Police Department received the downtown hit-and-run call around 12:50 p.m. Officers responded immediately, but the gray- or champagne-color Chevrolet Silverado full-size truck had been driven away, said police Lt. Nate Spiering.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, Spiering said.

Officers processed the scene with 3D scans of the intersections, canvassed the neighborhood for video evidence and spoke with as many witnesses as possible, he said.