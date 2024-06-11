Victor Juarez shines over six innings; Spokane Indians blank Vancouver 1-0

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Victor Juarez struck out six over six shutout innings, the bullpen followed suit and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 1-0 in the opener of a seven-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday.

Juarez allowed just two hits and two walks and improved his season record to 2-3. He faced three batters over the minimum and threw 87 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Braxton Hyde, Carson Skipper and Zach Agnos all tossed one scoreless inning of relief to preserve the win. Agnos earned his seventh save of the season.

The only run of the game came in the top of the fifth inning. Juan Guerrero led off the frame with a single and he moved up a base on a wild pitch. Jack Blomgren lined a single to left to put runners on the corners then Bryant Betancourt’s sacrifice bunt plated Guerrero to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Jake Snider went 2 for 4 for Spokane, raising his season average to .339.

The Indians (31-23) maintained a one-game lead over second-place Eugene (31-25) in the NWL first half with 10 games to go. Fourth-place Vancouver fell to 26-27.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.