Best of May albums: Billie Eilish, Due Lipa and Kings of Leon among list

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

This year has already proven to be a great year for music, and the month of May was no different. With some of the biggest names in their genres – and arguably the music industry all together – dropping albums, there was bound to be some outstanding music released (as well as some lackluster).

‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” feels familiar but fresh at the same time. The album features a diverse sense of production from long vibrato strings to funky bass and the acoustic guitar to a plethora of synths. We get the glimpses of Eilish’s indie origins and simple, acoustic touches alongside a wider production filled with a sense of depth created by large harmonies, stark buildups, sudden caesuras and dramatic multi-track instrumentation. Lyrically within the project, Eilish explores her sexuality, public appearance, heartbreak, lust, retroactive jealousy and finally feeling like love is right for her after all. Eilish and her music have always had an alternative feel with a rare capability of reaching the masses, and this album is no different. At this rate, it might just be impossible for Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas to do wrong.

‘Radical Optimism’ by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s 2020 release “Future Nostalgia” ruled the charts for years and set the standard incredibly high for the British pop sensation. Her latest project, “Radical Optimism,” is perhaps best described as 11 versions of electropop. Each track has its variations, mostly noted by the light use of different instruments, but none truly pop out. Lyrically, the album is full of wordplay and sly touches, but doesn’t break the surface too much. The overall highlight may be Dua Lipa’s vocals which impress throughout the album. Singing with chest voice in a higher register than most without sounding like there’s any strain present is incredibly impressive. In total, the production is tight and consistent, and while Dua Lipa sounds as great as ever, the record doesn’t strike the same chord as she has previously proved she can.

‘Model’ by Wallows

Indie trio Wallows have been leaders of the alt-pop/indie-rock scene since they first broke out in the 2010s, but their latest album “Model” may just be their best yet. The sound throughout is consistent and each track flows into each other perfectly, but each also manages to give a different head bopping, toe-tapping feel. On the instrumental and production end, they continue to use their mainstays of steady bass, light electric guitar, and ‘80s-esque synths to give the nostalgic basement feel they’ve become so beloved for. Yet, the project sounds very finished and full with no moment left dull. “Model” easily has the potential to be one of the albums of the summer with its ability to capture the vibe of a California summer sunset and bottle it up perfectly.

‘Can We Please Have Fun’ by Kings of Leon

For over two decades, Kings of Leon have provided their unique brand of rock and have consistently put out quality projects. “Can We Please Have Fun” is definitely quality and all around a solid album, but not as strong as some of their past projects. With a bit more of an indie-rock feel than some of their previous records, the album is relatively mellow with certain tracks like “Nothing To Do,” “Mustang,” and “Hesitation Gen” standing out with more intense guitars and vocals from Caleb Followill. Followill’s powerful and almost Springsteen-esque voice continues to impress throughout. The lyrical side of things also impress with much left to interpretation and literalness thrown out the window. It’s a good record all things considered, but I’m looking forward to what Kings of Leon do next.

‘Neon Pill’ by Cage The Elephant

Returning with their first full album since 2019, it’s like Cage The Elephant never even left with “Neon Pill.” The band’s creative ability to make each record sound unique while sticking to a consistent sound continues in their latest record with slick electric guitars, almost mysterious synths, and layered vocals standing out here. “Surreal” is a good word to describe the project overall with touches on where the human species is headed to, regrets, getting lost in work and life, alongside the overall theme of the band going astray due to the idea of fame and pressures of performance. “Neon Pill” is a more than quality return by the band and easily one of their best.