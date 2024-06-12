Dan Dickau’s Shoot 360 teaming up with Spokane Public Schools to offer free basketball clinics

A new partnership between Spokane Public Schools and Shoot 360 is giving elementary and middle school students an affordable way to refine their skills at the cutting-edge basketball facility owned and operated by Gonzaga legend Dan Dickau.

Shoot 360 is offering free clinics to students who attend Spokane Public Schools each of the next two weekends, with the first taking place this Saturday at the franchise’s gym in north Spokane.

The first clinic this Saturday is open to both boys and girls in grades 3-5 and will run from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Students in grades 6-8 can register for the second clinic, which will take place from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Clinics on June 22 haven’t been formally announced, but are scheduled to run at the same times.

Shoot 360 is limiting the free summer clinics to roughly 50 participants. Dickau estimated that six to seven coaches will oversee the sessions if the clinics reach full capacity.

“With our technology and with our setup, we have a pretty good routine in how we run clinics with regards to kids get shooting, kids will be at our shooting stations, kids will be at our skills stations with the ball-handling and passing and stuff,” Dickau said. “Then obviously we’ll tailor some stuff on the main court where they’re working on some other particular skills, whether it’s coming off pick and rolls or whether it’s finishing layups or defense, whatever our staff comes up with those particular clinics.”

Dickau’s mission with the free public schools clinics is “to give kids who might not have heard of Shoot 360 or might not have the financial means to have a membership some access.”

Shoot 360’s Spokane facility opened in 2021 is one of 52 locations around the country, and one of four in the state of Washington, along with Vancouver, Kirkland and the Tri Cities.

The Spokane location is also offering a summer promotion and will waive June fees for anyone who signs up for a three-month membership before the end of the month.

Shoot 360 will be hosting shooting leagues over four weeks throughout the summer where teams of five will have an opportunity to play against local and national competition in a variety of shooting drills and games. Those in Spokane who sign up for the “Shoot 360 League” will receive one week of league play for free.

Those interested in Shoot 360’s free Spokane Public School clinics or summer shooting leagues can register by visiting www.shoot360spokane.com or by calling (509) 368-9659.