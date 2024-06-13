Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil to rock the Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

The term “legend” shouldn’t be thrown around lightly, but the word is a proper way to describe Vince Neil.

Neil was playing with his band Rock Candy in the early 1980s when Tommy Lee, the drummer of a newly formed band by the name of Mötley Crüe, heard his former high school classmate and knew he would make the perfect lead vocalist. And as they say, the rest is history.

Neil and the Crüe would go on to rule the ’80s hair band scene with classic hits like “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood” and “Kickstart My Heart.” They would go on an astronomical five-album run during the decade which would include “Shout at the Devil,” “Theatre of Pain,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls” going four-times platinum while 1989’s “Dr. Feelgood” has since been certified platinum six times. Not to mention their extensive touring schedule that sold out arena after arena worldwide. At the end of the day, the Crüe don’t need much introduction.

Neil explored his first solo venture with an album in 1993 and 1995 with a third album released in 2010. He has also opened multiple clubs, a restaurant, tattoo parlor, and has started his own wine label and tequila brand.

Now, Neil has put together his own band of heavy metal musicians and will rock Spokane Live at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday, June 15.