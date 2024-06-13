Spokane man dies in Idaho plane crash, sons hospitalized

A plane crash in Clearwater County Wednesday killed a Spokane man and left his two sons hospitalized.

Clearwater County emergency services responded to a crash of a small, single engine Cessna plane that crashed five miles north of Elk River, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. The body of Brian O’Rourk, 54, was found inside.

His two sons, ages 14 and 21, escaped the fiery crash and ran to a nearby road for help. A driver picked up O’Rourk’s sons and called 911, the sheriff’s office said. The two were transported by air ambulance to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Prior to the crash, the sheriff’s office received a report from the Idaho Division of Aeronautics that a plane was signaling an emergency. When emergency responders were able to locate the crash site, the Orofino-based company Hillcrest Aviation guided the crews nearly four miles in on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the National Transportation Safety Board.