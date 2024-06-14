Japan, Ukraine sign deal for security, reconstruction support

By Chie Morifuji Yomiuri Shimbun

BARI, Italy - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed Thursday that Japan would provide assistance to Ukraine in security, reconstruction and other areas.

The Japan-Ukraine Support and Cooperation Accord clarifies that Japan would provide nonlethal equipment and supplies as well as treatment for wounded Ukrainian service members within the framework of the Constitution. The two leaders signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Puglia, Italy.

The agreement also states that in the areas of humanitarian aid, rehabilitation and reconstruction, Japan will provide assistance for debris removal and its expertise in landmine clearance, as well as make efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The leaders also agreed that in the event of a new offensive in the future by Russia into Ukraine, Tokyo and Kyiv would hold bilateral talks within 24 hours on providing immediate assistance. The document is valid for 10 years, although it is not legally binding.

The two countries will also cooperate on intelligence gathering, including cybersecurity, and countering the spread of disinformation.

During the talks, Kishida said the bilateral document reiterated that the Ukraine issue is a problem not only for Europe but for the entire international community. Zelenskyy commented that the agreement was the first with a country in the Pacific and sends a strong signal to the world.