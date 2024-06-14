So long, Warriors? Klay Thompson unfollows Golden State on Instagram.

By Darren Sabedra Tribune News Service

Add Klay Thompson to the list of professional athletes who have unfollowed their own team.

On Friday, the former Washington State star stopped following the Warriors on Instagram and removed many of his team-related posts, a tactic not uncommon in modern sports.

Just this spring, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk unfollowed the 49ers on IG, taking a page out of Deebo Samuel’s playbook.

Samuel hit the unfollow tab on the 49ers’ IG account a couple of years ago.

Thompson’s move comes as the 34-year-old veteran is about to enter free agency, an uncertain time for a player who was a major piece on all four of Golden State’s NBA championships over the past decade.

The sharpshooting guard returned from two serious injuries (ACL and torn Achilles) to help the Warriors win their most recent NBA crown in 2022.

Thompson removed posts from that championship run, too.

He just finished the final season of a five-year contract that paid him $190 million and will officially become a free agent on June 30.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus speculated that the Orlando Magic could give Thompson more than the Warriors would likely pay. His crystal ball suggested a three-year deal worth $81.9 million.