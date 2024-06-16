Expo '74 mementos touch the hearts of young, old alike

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

I first heard of John Conley while working as an intern at KHQ-TV back in the 1980s. Fondly referred to as, “that guy who bought all of the Expo stuff,” by co-workers, I later learned Conley had purchased all 280,000 pieces of leftover Expo ‘ 74 merchandise after the event ended. The items fueled a steady stream of flags, wallets, coloring books and other funky fair souvenirs in his two Spokane White Elephant stores, which have since closed. Decades later, remnants of Conley’s investment in Expo ‘ 74 history can still be found scattered across the Spokane-area landscape in homes, thrift stores and collectibles shops.

I am not alone in my adoration for these vintage items.

“I’d love to have more of the Clocktower piggy banks,” said Cruz Nicacio, who owns the Garland Treasure Trove, which is located just a few miles from what was once the bustling epicenter of Expo ‘ 74 activities. Through his work in estate sales, Nicacio has stumbled upon his fair share of Expo plates and ashtrays while digging through local garages and attics.

“It’s almost like a Cracker Jack box. There’s always a prize inside. You never know what you’re going to find until after you open it,” he said.

A rare Expo ’74 apron and other fair mementos from Cruz Nicacio’s Garland Treasure Trove shop. (Cynthia Reugh/For The Spokesman-Review)

Once a young Expo ‘ 74 visitor himself, Nicacio was intrigued by kitsch fair memorabilia long before he began selling the items in his store.

“I remember having a little plastic bag that said Expo and all of the little places you went, they handed out little pamphlets, pencils and things like that. I was grabbing everything, because I wanted my little goody bag filled with stuff so that when I got home I could go through it,” Nicacio said.

He recalled sharing the stories behind his fair treasures with friends at school.

“It was just like show and tell,” he said.

Hyped by the 50th anniversary celebration of Expo ‘ 74, which Nicacio called, “a big deal for us,” he has assembled a display of fair mementos in one corner of his store where shoppers can mingle, reminisce or perhaps even replace a long-lost program, postcard or matchbook. His eclectic Expo inventory also includes a separate case filled with tokens, belt buckles and souvenir spoons.

Spokane World’s Fair merchandise is a hot commodity these days.

“Anything that’s small, that’s paper, pamphlets, books, little guides … they’ll sell right away,” Nicacio said.

After doing a local television interview, he saw a marked uptick in demand for everything with an Expo ‘ 74 logo.

“I had a gentleman come in. He almost bought me out,” Nicacio said.

With a second television interview scheduled for the following week, Nicacio scrambled to gather more fair items from his friends in the collectibles business and later hit the Expo jackpot when a local woman sold him a box chock-full of stunning souvenirs. That haul included a rare Spokane World’s Fair apron.

“I have never, ever seen an apron. That is a unique thing,” he said.

Nicacio is thrilled to offer customers a nostalgic trip down Expo memory lane.

“It makes me feel good to see the young people … they’re the ones that remember seeing some of this memorabilia in their grandparents’ homes, their parents’ homes and for me that just means that Expo was never forgotten,” he said.

“They just kind of soak it all in,” added Nicacio, who frequently overhears comments such as, “I remember these,” or “I can’t believe that this is still available,” from his cash register perch. “They’ve seen it, (the Expo item), they maybe didn’t know too much about it, but just seeing that, it’s a remembrance of their loved ones as well.”

Sometimes shoppers even share their Expo ‘ 74 memories with him.

“It’s a great part of history,” he said. “I don’t have to read it. I’m listening to it, live from the actual person that lived it.”

He recalled one touching visit with a customer who had danced in the Expo ‘ 74 powwow as a young boy. The man had been invited to return and participate in the 50th anniversary powwow event.

“There you were as a youth, in a powwow dancing and now, 50 years later, you’re still with us and you’re here to relive that experience as an adult … that is very huge,” said Nicacio, who feels honored to sell small slivers of Spokane fair history from his shop in the historic Garland District.

He applauded efforts of local leaders who have worked to preserve the U.S. Pavilion, Clocktower and other relics of Expo ‘ 74.

“In 50 years, things could be totally redeveloped,” he said. “That whole park could be all nothing but condos or big buildings or something like that, but for it to still stand … people still get to enjoy it, every generation. It’s our landmark.”