Expo '74 memories: Readers reflect on World's Fair 50 years ago

In early May, The Spokesman-Review made a call for readers to submit their favorite Expo ‘74 memories. They delivered. Some wrote of streakers and shaking hands with the president, while others spoke of singing in a 1,000-member choir and driving VIP guests around on golf carts. Here are some of their highlights.

‘A Christmas test,’ by

Petr Spurney, executive director of Expo ‘74

As the implementation plan for the World’s Fair progressed on schedule, Tommy Walker, our Entertainment/Consultant-Director approached me with a major concern regarding the Opening Day Ceremonies. It was vital that we produce a world class extravaganza that would ensure presidential participation with the resulting stamp of approval and front page press coverage in newspapers and on TVs around the world.

So far, all we knew was that the White House had penciled in the first lady, Pat Nixon’s attendance. This would not result in our desired result. We had produced presidential events in the past and knew what was required. A very professionally produced and directed event with recognized talent, military music and tradition, large choirs, presidential sound and many, many, many special effects. Simply stated, we did not know if Spokane had the resources and volunteers to staff a world class event.

It was standard procedure that two or three times a week our top management team would meet, after working hours, in the conference room adjacent to my office, and charrette (brainstorm) major issues and finalize decisions. There was no office space available when we arrived, so the YMCA Chapel was converted into a management suite.

We knew the “really big show” we envisioned would require thousands of participants plus the entire Expo staff. (The final Pageantry Manual lists 1,890 participants not including staff.)

The show script called for a tree within a tree, created from a very tall pole, with cables radiating from the top to the base to form two triangle shapes. The cables would be strung with aluminum cans collected by school children, painted in florescent colors, reflected by spotlights projected from below. After the event, the cans would be recycled.

Tommy had the tree professionally designed by architects/engineers, and we contacted the timber companies for a pole. A 120-foot-plus, the tallest in the Northwest at that time, was located, and three flatbed cars were used to transport it to the fair site. School administrators were called and signed on, and high school students were mobilized to collect, paint and string as ornaments 40,000 aluminum cans. Soft drink bottler’s trucks were utilized to transfer the cans to the fair site. Very importantly, the churches were contacted to mobilize Spokane’s choirs and church bells to be rung during the ceremony. A high school band was also included. The event held on Dec. 20, 1973, was covered by The Spokesman-Review.

The night before was scheduled to test the tree and rehearse the script. Tommy called me in a panic and asked me to come quickly to the site. When I arrived, I saw a terribly, ugly lighted tepee-like structure that looked like something you would see on the corners of a used car lot. We huddled, and I said the wires are too tight. When we slackened them, low and behold a beautiful environmental Christmas tree appeared.

The next day all the components came together. The band played, the choirs, totaling 500 singers, marched down the hills to the fair site singing Christmas carols, which continued around the tree. Church bells rang, the tree was lit and all was right with the world. Attendance was small: 200 plus the participants, but that was not the objective. Unknown then, Spokane passed the test with flying colors.

Early in 1974, the White House sent the first lady’s advance team to Spokane. During our first meeting, I realized that one of the members went to high school with my wife Lois, and we were able to establish a close relationship. Tommy and I explained the presidential event we envisioned, with all the requirements not only met, but exceeded. We stressed that this ceremony was conceived as a one-of-a-kind spectacle, which would be well received even in the shadow of Watergate. A few weeks later, we received the president’s advance team and once again reviewed the ceremony in detail.

As opening day got closer and closer, we got very nervous that we had not achieved our goal. Then one day an Army Communications unit arrived, unannounced and installed a “red phone” on my desk and one on my night stand next to my bed. My wife was very concerned that our three very young boys would test the connection. When you picked it up the operator said “White House” and I knew President Nixon accompanied by the First Lady would open the Spokane World’s Fair. It would be the president’s last public appearance.

After wheels up, the red phone rang on my desk, and it was Air Force One. The president had some comments and questions. This led to further communications both while he was in the White House and afterward in San Clemente. But that is a memory for another time.

‘The largest Expo ‘74 souvenir,’ by Mark Conlin

Expo ‘74 was a wonderful success. It was then time for the transition into Riverfront Park in the spring of 1975. A group of buildings in the “Services” area were to be auctioned off. The March day was windy and rainy as I walked through each building. They were designed to be disassembled and removed from the Expo site.

I inspected the building designated as the U.S. Post Office. It was 24-by-24, and the ceiling was a beautiful tongue-and-groove vertical grain fir. The auctioneer accepted my bid for $250.

With help from my bother, my cousin and many friends, we disassembled the building and hauled it up to Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho. We spent that spring and summer of 1975 putting it back together and framing the inside for use as a cabin.

Over the years, we build additions for bedrooms and a home office. My goal was to host six generations of my family to Expo ‘74 Post Office experience. In the summer of 2023, that goal was achieved when my grand niece brought her two boys to the cabin.

The recycling of the Post Office building endorses the Expo ‘74 motto of “Celebrating Tomorrow’s Fresh New Environment.”

‘A different view’ by John M. Boline

I worked at the Fair in 1974. Fresh out of high school. Eighteen years old. The Waterfall Restaurant at the Lilac Gate. It was located at the Howard Street entrance. Across from us was the YMCA. Next or west of the “Y” was and is the Flour Mill. The location of the restaurant gave a beautiful view of the water hitting a basalt outcropping, then channeling off in two directions. People may remember (or maybe not) the “Hungarian” Restaurant. That’s what the waterfall morphed into. I wasn’t a cook and certainly not a chef, but I could grill steaks and salmon. Cook French fries. And put coleslaw on paper plates with the best of them. Once it changed over to the “Hungarian,” a real chef came over to train me on the new menu. Chicken paprikash goulash. It was all pretty good. But not to my grandma. A Swedish farm wife from South Dakota. She said, “That’s not goulash.” It wasn’t real goulash, because there was no elbow macaroni in it. Go figure. Authentic goulash was basic tomato/beef-based stew. Oh well.

My personal view of the Fair as a whole was, “What fair?” I never got to see any of it. The only exhibit I got to see was the inside of the USSR Pavilion Naquin Corp.’s office that was located there. That’s where I got paid. Yes. Rental offices were available inside the USSR Pavilion. Business is business after all. After seeing the Seattle Fair in 1962 at 7 years old, whose theme was the future, an Ecological-themed fair for an 18-year-old, long-haired, sleeping Gnomed teenager really didn’t do it for me. So I’d go to work at the Fair during the day and as the doorman at the Dishman Theater at night. The best of the Fair for me was the people I met. Tom Domini was one of these people. His sandwiches are pretty good. Dale Kleist of Fast Eddie’s and Onion Tavern was a co-worker and good friend. I met Dale in the seventh grade. And Chuck Grohs and his dad, Charles. Chuck was a high school (Ferris) pal who got us the job. His dad managed the Crescent Department Store restaurant and managed the eateries at the Fair for Naquin. There were many other schoolmates and friends who worked at the Fair for a summer job. A good many of them from Libby Jr. High and Ferris High.

Also my future wife, Jill, who I didn’t meet at the Fair and met her a year later. What are the odds? That was the last and only job I’ve had in food service. Folks, if I may: Tip your server. Shoot, tip your cook, chef, host, bus person. It’s hard work, man.

‘Call it Expose ‘74,’ by Roger Gow

Expo ‘74 was a wonderful time. It was a time when streaking was popular. Ray Stevens’ tune “The Streak” was No. 1. During May of ‘74, I was 13 years old, and there I was with a good friend. We witnessed a pair of streakers on Memorial Day weekend with a pair of police officers in pursuit. For me and many others, we were roaring in laughter. I did not see if the officers caught them. It sure was funny. They should rename Expo ‘74, Expose ‘74. That was our joke all the way through high school. Streaking was a fad I will never forget. That is the memory that stands out the most. Remember this: They called it the streak, the fastest thing on two feet. I also remember a guy trying to go over Spokane Falls in a barrel. He got caught in a spinning current. He never made his goal. Expo was quite a time for teenagers.

‘A gift from Germany,’ by Mary Dorsey

I have many good memories of Expo ‘74, but the one that stands out is Eastern Washington University sponsored a choir from Heidelberg, Germany, and requested volunteers to house the singers. Living in Cheney seemed like a great opportunity to do this. As it turned out, we were able to house three young men from Heidelberg for three days and what a great experience that turned out to be. They performed at Expo and also at EWU. We welcomed them with open arms and gained new friends from Germany. As a thank you for our hospitality, they each gave us a gift from Heidelberg which I treasure to this day.

‘A handshake to remember,’ by Michael Reiter

At the age of 21, I was one of 75 new hires to bolster the Spokane Police Department for the upcoming Expo ‘74. On opening day of Expo, with President Richard Nixon giving the opening speech, it was “all hands on deck” as every officer was on duty. Walking from the Public Safety Building after finishing my graveyard shift to the Expo grounds, I was given my assignment. The whole place was bustling with excitement, and I was looking forward to seeing the opening ceremonies and hearing the president give his speech. What a disappointment to find my assignment was to stand in one of the maze of hallways in the Washington Art Pavilion (now the Convention Center) throughout the entire opening ceremony!

Standing at my post in the hallway, I was alone with the exception of the occasional Secret Service agent walking by. After what seemed like hours, I heard a group of people coming down the hall. The first were several Secret Service and security people. Then around the corner came Gov. Dan Evans and his wife, and the president with his wife. As they walked by me in the hall, President Nixon stopped, came over and shook my hand, and said, “It is an honor to meet one of Spokane’s finest.” I was pretty much at a loss for words, and they continued on down the hall and around the corner. That was my opening day experience.

‘Expo was a Roto Rooter Good Time,’ by Fred Valentine

My father bought me and other siblings season passes to Expo ‘74. I received the event pass before I turned 16 and thought it was the coolest ID.

The things I remember immediately with the mention of Expo ‘74 are two things.

One: The background music in the Russian Pavilion was the instrumental version of Golden Earrings’ song, “Radar Love.” Very soothing, but I felt there may have been a subliminal message attached. My friends and I survived and are doing well … I think …

Two: With the numerous musical groups and entertainers scheduled to perform each night at Expo ‘74, I was compelled to attend as many performances as I could by the Roto Rooter Good Time Christmas Band! They were talented musicians, humorous and wonderfully entertaining. Many years later, I was fortunate enough to find an album by TRRGTCB in a Garland District shop. Now I can relive those Expo ‘74 memories listening to B-flat Baxter, Awfthe Walle, Little Orphane Ollie and the rest of the talented band as I enjoy the songs, “Martian March,” “On the Good Ship Lollipop,” “Pico & Sepulveda” and the rest of their creations.

Expo ‘74 was a magical time and created great long term improvements to Spokane.

‘Souvenirs to keep,’ by Scott Simpson

I attended Gonzaga Law School from 1972 to 1975.

The summer of 1974, I worked at the downtown Spokane office of the Washington Department of Revenue. As luck would have it, I was assigned to go to Expo ‘74 nearly every day that summer to make sure all businesses on the Expo grounds were registered with the Department and were collecting and remitting their required taxes.

Each morning, I would walk from the Department’s offices on Washington (the Hutton building) to Expo. Lots of times I would simply sit on a bench in the sun and people-watch. Other times, I would visit the various pavilions. Of course, I did do what my “job” required, but there was a lot of down time.

One pavilion I frequently visited was the Philippine one. One reason for this was the very beautiful and friendly girls that worked there. In particular, there was one whose name now escapes me, but who enjoyed my visits even though we greatly struggled with each other’s language.

One day, I got up the nerve to see if we might see each other after the pavilion closed. We did meet and chatted as best we could on the Expo grounds, but she was required to return to where she was living with other Filipino girls working at the pavilion no later than 8 p.m. So much for that one and only “date.”

However, when Expo ‘74 closed, she asked me to come by and say goodbye and she gave me a very large collection of leftover Philippine souvenirs that were sold at the pavilion’s gift shop.

‘Host with the most memories,’ by Patrick LaFramboise

I was a host in the Guest Relations Department of Expo ‘74. As a host or hostess our role was to escort/guide the various dignitaries, performers and VIPs that came to the Fair around the Fair site.

It was huge fun for all of us. As one of 35 hosts/hostesses, each of us had experiences of a lifetime. I was fortunate enough to be assigned to take Gordon Lightfoot, Edward Villela, Roy Ash (director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget), Charlie Pride, Hugh Hefner and his entourage, Olga Korbut’s group from the USSR, as well as several other very interesting folks.

During my time at the Fair, I also had the good fortune to get to know Expo VP’s Jack Geraghty and Paul Creighton, Assistant General Manager Chuck Aly, Operations Manager Ralph Sansone and a number of other great folks.

‘What a wonderful world,’ by Mary Mealey

My first memory of Expo was on May 3, 1974, when my Holy Names Academy Concert Choir walked from school to the brand new Opera House that had not been opened to the public yet. There we met up with a number of other area high school choirs to create the “1,000 Voice Choir” rehearsing together our part for the opening ceremonies the next day. And who was our director? None other than the legendary Danny Kaye! It got better the next day when we were placed on the bridge just off the main stage singing “What the World Needs Now is Love” for the president of the United States and the whole world. Pretty cool for this high school sophomore!

Then all summer, I worked the counter at the White Elephant store, waiting on the vast array of people visiting Spokane for Expo. We even learned to say thank you in Russian (Spasibo) when workers from the Soviet Pavilion would come in. For some reason, during their time off, they especially loved shopping at the White Elephant.

Between visiting Expo for fun, and working at the store, my Holy Names choir continued to perform outdoors on the Expo grounds for the entertainment of the many visitors. One of my favorite memories was one evening with our choir on the amphitheater stage under the stars. The audience was from all over the world, the weather was glorious, our river flowing nearby, while we sang Louis Armstrong’s classic, “What a Wonderful World.” It certainly was …

‘The trip that never was,’ by Dennis DeMattia

In 1974, I lived in California and worked for a company there that had a couple of manufacturing plants around Spokane. I had traveled many times up here in the previous three years, so I was aware of the coming Expo. Expo opens, and all of a sudden nobody up here needed my help any more. Seems like everybody in the California office who was anybody found reasons for important conferences and meetings that just had to be done on site in Spokane. But I was not even the low man on that totem pole, I was more like a bug underneath that totem pole, so I had no pull.

I called everybody I had worked with in Spokane and asked them if there really wasn’t any work that needed to be done up here that would need my expert presence. I guess they were all tied up touring the corporate heavies around, so there wasn’t any time or money left for the humble technicians. There was no way I could get up here on my own nickel, since I was only a few years out of college, so I never got to see the festivities.

My wife, who has lived here all her life, constantly tells me of the lovely times she had there and can’t believe I missed it.

‘A blue Beetle full of kids,’ by Trudy Jones

Expo was a delightful way to experience our great city as a family. When family and friends from out of town came to visit, we indulged in the local and international exhibits, enjoying the entire park and the available food specialties. My personal favorite was the deep-fried carrots served at the Korean Pavilion. Oh how I hope to find these again during our 50th anniversary celebration. I have tried to recreate this delicacy at home, but only a near-close delight.

Our family’s greatest memory, though, is literally cramming Dad, Mom and our six children, ages 4 to 11 into our 1965 pasty blue Beetle Volkswagon Bug. We would drive from our home in Chattaroy and find our conveniently located parking place in the parking lot just north of the Purple Butterfly entrance. We could always fit that little Bug in where if in a larger car we would have had to park much farther away. Our adult children still laugh and talk about these happy times, sharing lifelong memories.

I still have a set of four tall Expo glasses, an ash tray, small pitchers, four mugs and other items.

‘Sharing cheese and fruit with Benny,’ by Charles W. Palmer

When we visited Expo ‘74, my wife and I decided to have lunch at the French restaurant. I wanted to try their escargot, but apparently they were out or didn’t have it on the menu, so I ordered the cheese and fruit plate.

Our waitress blurted out, “Oh, you are so lucky! Jack Benny is going to sit right next to you.” Sure enough, he came in with Mary Livingston and sat 8 feet away. Mr. Benny was served, and I noticed he ordered the same cheese and fruit plate that I did. My “plate” was a paper plate with two cheeses and three fruits … he got five different cheeses and five different fruits … on a huge ceramic platter! Eye roll No. 1.

As the meal progressed, I observed as a young boy, about 9 years old, went up to him and asked for his autograph. Mr. Benny said, “Sorry … I’m busy right now,” and the boy, with a disappointed expression, went back to his seat. But then a young lady, who shall we say was “well-endowed” in a tight blouse went up to him, bending low (he was seated) asked for an autograph. Mr. Benny said, “Why … certainly, Miss!” Eye roll No. 2. I only wish I had seen Mary Livingston’s expression, but, I admit, my attention was elsewhere.

‘Left our footprint on the world,’ by Ruth Wagar

I recall walking out of the committee meeting and an overwhelming feeling came over me. Could I really do this? I had just been asked by the Lutheran Council of Greater Spokane to be the director of the Child Care Center at the upcoming World’s Fair in Spokane in 1974. This was a huge undertaking that required much planning and preparation. Little did I know at the time, what an amazing experience it would be.

Our city had been preparing and making plans for years. The downtown area was being overhauled to accommodate the exhibits and people that would come to see them. At the Child Care Center, we were tasked with providing parents with physical care of the needs of their children so they could visit Expo ‘74. We operated seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., May 4 until Nov. 3 of that year. We welcomed children from ages 6 weeks to 8 years to participate in many activities and hear God’s word, all with an ecological focus that was the theme of the Fair.

Overall, we had almost 10,000 attend our Child Care Center in the 26 weeks the World’s Fair was open. During this time, along with overseeing the facilities, I would dress up as Little Bo Peep and walk the park to advertise our services and let everyone know we were available. It was a family affair, as my daughters both worked the fair and my husband and son helped almost daily moving and hauling items needed.

I know we had a great impact on the community. We helped many lost children and adults find their families, and even 20 years later, someone approached me at the mall to ask if I had been Little Bo Peep!

Although it was a lot of hard work, I only have fond memories of this time and I cannot believe 50 years have passed. I got to meet so many people from all over the world, even Liberace!

The way people came together in our community was truly heartwarming. Working together with so many others and showing our love for the world is an experience I will never forget. God was right there along the way, guiding, leading and equipping me. I truly think we “left our footprint on the world,” and I was privileged and honored to be a part of it.

‘Folklife forged memories and slight jealousies,’ by Jessie (Kelsey) McLaughlin

I was 7 years old during Expo ‘74, and my special memories are centered around the time I spent in Folklife with my mother, Sharon Kelsey, and a dear family friend, Marilyn Keith. These high school friends found out about the opportunity to volunteer at Expo and were off on an adventure. Their area of service: Folklife. I wish I had been able to spend more time there with them, but alas, I was still in school until summer finally rolled around.

In Folklife, I remember creating amazing crafts, including wooden puppets that danced when you bounced the stick, a mobile made out of yarn and twigs, and corn husk dolls (just to name a few). Additionally, we sampled and received the recipes for the most delicious items that were native to other countries. One of my favorites … the Plum Danish.

I’ll share two of my fondest memories (actually they are just memories that stuck, because I felt left out, but memories nonetheless). Marilyn’s children were roughly the same age as my younger sister and me.

The first story is of homemade ice cream. They made this on several occasions and they didn’t use the easy motorized ice cream makers that we have today in our homes. Nope … it was good old hand-cranked deliciousness. The machine worked better, however, if you had weight on top of it, and I was always so jealous that Marilyn’s kids seemed to always get the chance to sit on top of the ice cream maker. Now, as I’ve gotten older, I’m not so sure why anyone would want to sit atop a cold bucket, but how I longed to do just that each time they made that vanilla ice cream! The second story was log rolling (burling) that took place in Folklife. I wanted to try it so badly but my mom always said, “You’ll get your clothes wet.” Sure enough, Marilyn’s daughter, Laurie, came back dripping wet one day after she got the chance to try it. I know that I would have ended up in the drink as well but what a memory I would have had. Loved Expo, loved Folklife and love my mom!

‘Singing praises,’ by Tina Lassman

I was 13 years old when Expo ‘74 was going on. I had a sister who lived in Spokane and our family (from Tacoma) came to stay with her and we were able to attend Expo for several days.

My two older brothers and I were allowed to go off together and explore on our own. We saw every single pavilion there was, some of them more than one time.

I clearly remember the “Mormon” pavilion and was impressed by the things I learned. The missionaries came to my home some time after Expo, but were turned away by my mother. A good friend in high school, however, introduced me to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during my senior year and I was baptized the day after my high school graduation. That was one of the best decisions I ever made! It has shaped and influenced my life and generations after that in a very meaningful way.

Singing is my passion and being in this choir singing the same songs that were sung during Expo was unforgettable. Singing in the Expo ‘74 memorial choir was an incredible experience and one that I will likely never forget!

‘Grasshopper guided guests,’ by Debbie Christensen Hansen

My job during Expo ‘74 was working as one of the VIP tour guides. The uniforms of the ladies doing this work consisted of white skirts and vests, white gloves and hats, with chartreuse shirts and tights.

Sometimes we were referred to as “grasshoppers,” with good reason. We drove golf carts every day, escorting our guests to the back doors of the pavilions (so they wouldn’t need to wait in the sometimes long lines) and also to reserved seats in the front of each presentation area.

Depending upon how much time each guest was able to spend at the Fair, we drove them from pavilion to pavilion, carefully scheduling their day to attend as many exhibits as we were able to fit in.

Some of my favorite visitors were Spencer W. Kimball, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and his wife Camilla. These kind, appreciative and unassuming people were a delight to spend a day with. I cherish my memories of Expo ‘74 and can’t think of a better job to have had right out of college than working at the Fair.