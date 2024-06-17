50 years ago in Expo history: Spokane woman who founded Father’s Day is honored at World’s Fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 celebrated Father’s Day by honoring a special guest: Sonora Smart Dodd, the woman who founded Father’s Day.

Dodd, 92, was helped to the podium and then said with a chuckle, “I’m not quite as young as I was 50 years ago.”

She made a few brief remarks and said she lived in Spokane since she was 5, “and I’ve been happy here all my life.”

Dodd was also known as a poet and writer. Two of her works were read. She was presented with a plaque honoring her accomplishments.

In other Expo news, the mayor of Pasadena was on hand to present the Rose Parade’s Queen’s Trophy, commemorating the victory of Expo ’74’s float earlier in the year.

From 100 years ago: Little Robert Rockwell, 5, delayed an entire passenger train when he hiked several miles from the home of his aunt, who he was visiting, and boarded the train to Seattle.

He had waited until he saw a large family, and then climbed aboard with them. After the train pulled away, the father noticed that “he had one too many children.”

He notified the conductor, who stopped the train and had it reverse course back into the depot.

Robert refused to get off the train until the conductor bribed him with chocolate.

“I’ve got an uncle in Seattle and was just going to see him,” Robert explained.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1877: The Nez Perce Tribe defeats the U.S. Cavalry at the Battle of White Bird Canyon in the Idaho Territory.