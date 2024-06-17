California QB Steele Pizzella commits to WSU over offers from Georgia, Utah and others

PULLMAN — Washington State might have its quarterback of the future.

Steele Pizzella, a three-star quarterback from the Los Angeles area, committed to WSU on Monday, turning down offers from power-conference foes like Georgia, Utah, Texas A&M and others.

Pizzella, a class of 2025 prospect who took a visit to WSU over the weekend, stands out for his arm talent and his athleticism, described by one 247 Sports scout as “one of the most athletic QBs out west.” As a junior at Notre Dame High, Pizzella completed 162 of 270 passes (60%) for 2,187 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding five scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-0 Pizzella — who also held offers from Kansas, Minnesota, Purdue, Colorado State and Florida Atlantic — also recorded a strong track season as a junior, posting a personal-best time in the 100-meter dash of 10.64 seconds and was a member of the school’s 4x100 relay team that finished fourth in the state with a time of 40.97 seconds.

Pizzella becomes the first QB in the Cougars’ class of 2025, which also features commitments from safety Jamarey Smith, a three-star prospect who announced his pledge on Sunday, and three-star wide receiver Sean Embree, a fellow Californian who shared his commitment last week.

Smith, who took his visit earlier this month, chose the Cougs over offers from San Diego State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Louisville and FCS Portland State. The 6-foot-2 Smith, of two safeties in the class alongside Colorado native Aiden Knapke, was described by one 247 Sports scout as “a versatile defensive back who can play multiple spots in the secondary. He lined up primarily as a corner at Oaks as a junior and has the kind of length and athleticism to match up well against bigger receivers.”

As a junior, Smith logged 57 tackles (37 solo), including two for loss. He broke up 8 passes and recovered one fumble for Oaks Christian High, which is in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles.

Embree, a 6-foot-4 wideout who hails from a small town south of Los Angeles called Rancho Santa Margarita, turned down offers from Air Force, Florida Atlantic and Portland State to become a Coug. He took his visit on the same weekend as Smith.

Smith’s junior-year numbers looked like this: 24 receptions in 7 games for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns, with a long reception of 77 yards. He figures to provide the Cougs with some size at the receiver spot. He’s the first player at that position in the WSU class of 2025.