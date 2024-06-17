Nisqually John fire in Whitman County contained at 1,221 acres

The Nisqually John fire burned 1,221 acres in Whitman County near Colton, the incident team managing the fire said Sunday. (Whitman County Fire District 14)

The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday seven miles south of Colton, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team Type 3.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

Fire crews worked Sunday to get the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. Moderate temperatures and higher humidity helped fire behavior to stay minimal, the news release said.