BEGGIN’ TO DIFFER: Tips for Dogs Whose Humans Ignore Their Begging Face

Q: Dear Jimmy. My Hooman has grown immune to my “begging” face. What do I do?

JIMMY:

Dear Charlie, I hear yous fren. My mama doesn’t fall fur my beggin’ face no mores either. She makes me go lays down in my spot and dens makes me do a training trick like stay, down, or paw befores I gets a treato. She’s says it cause I is in training and has to earn my treatos. What duh FLUFF?!!! oh, well, maybe try a tricko likes paw, or rolls over. Hoomans like dat lots. Good luck Charlie!

Wuvs N Hugs,

Jimmy