Club Q gunman sentenced to 55 life sentences in Colorado mass killing

By Emily Wax-Thibodeaux Washington Post

The gunman who killed five people and wounded 19 others in a midnight shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs in 2022 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 55 concurrent life sentences in addition to a 190-year sentence with no possibility of parole.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 24, pleaded guilty to 74 federal counts, including 50 federal hate crimes and other gun crimes, arising from the tragedy at Club Q. His plea was part of a deal with prosecutors to ensure that the death penalty would not be imposed.

The courtroom in Denver was filled with victims’ friends and family as U.S. Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado, decided whether to accept it. She waited until she had heard from anyone who wanted to speak, telling those attending the hearing that they could take as long as they needed and “we can go till tomorrow if you want.”

Some family members angrily demanded capital punishment, saying Aldrich should learn to live in fear. Others, voices shaking and halting amid tears, spoke about how much they missed their sons, daughters, brothers and sisters.

“Please, your honor, I’m pleading with you. Lock this animal away to the depths of hell,” said Cheryl Norton, whose daughter, Ashtin Gamblin, was shot nine times but survived. She said Gamblin was covered in the blood of Daniel Aston, another victim. Aston did not survive.

Aston’s parents said no sentence would be enough. His father described feeling “hollow.”

“It’s not enough closure,” Jeff Aston said. “Not even close.”

The judge said it was important that Aldrich admitted to acting through hate and premeditation. “You targeted this community where it lives and breathes,” she said in addressing the individual before her. “You went to this community space and mass murdered people. This sentence serves to deter others that are full of hatred.”

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, declined to make a statement but suggested that possibility in the future.

Federal prosecutors had introduced new evidence to prove that the attack at Club Q was premeditated and caused by hate that surfaced weeks before the shooting. Aldrich coordinated a spam email campaign against a former work supervisor who is gay, according to recent court filings, and disseminated another person’s racist and antisemitic manifesto that claimed being transgender is a mental illness.

Aldrich spent more $9,000 on weapons-related purchases between September 2020 and the attack on Nov. 19, 2022, according to the evidence cited by prosecutors.

Nearly a year ago, Aldrich pleaded guilty to 51 state charges for the deaths and injuries at the nightclub as well as no contest to “bias motivated crime” charges. Aldrich received five life sentences, one for each count of first-degree murder, and 2,208 years in prison for each count of attempted first-degree murder. The total was one of the longest ever handed down in Colorado.

Defense attorneys in the state case argued that Aldrich was high on cocaine and drugged up on medication at the time of the shooting.

The shooting shattered the sense of security at Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community in traditionally conservative Colorado Springs.

Club Q, tucked in an industrial area behind a Subway sandwich shop in a suburban strip, was cherished by many. For more than two decades, it wasn’t just a spot for music and dancing but also a welcoming and safe place that some victims said stood up against hate, saved their lives and helped them feel part of a community.

On the night of the attack, Aldrich entered the club armed with a pistol and an AR-15-style assault rifle and began firing, court records show. Authorities credited club patrons with subduing the assailant and ending the rampage.

Those killed included Aston, 28, and fellow employee Derrick Rump, 38, as well as patrons Raymond Green Vance, 22, Kelly Loving, 40, and Ashley Paugh, 35.

Aldrich is already serving the first of the state’s consecutive life sentences.

Colorado has seen a disproportionate share of mass killings. The state recorded 16 last year, its highest level in a decade, according to the research group Gun Violence Archives.

The state has a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove guns from potentially dangerous people. Aldrich was arrested in 2021 in an alleged bomb threat that prompted a partial evacuation of the Colorado Springs neighborhood where Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother lived. Aldrich was charged with kidnapping and felony menacing. But for reasons that remain unclear, Aldrich was never prosecuted. No bomb was found.