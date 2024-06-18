Half-naked man found at damaged golf clubhouse

A half-naked intoxicated man was found in a golf course clubhouse Monday after causing damages surpassing $5,000, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamey Christie, 55, was found curled up on the floor of the Wandermere Golf Course clubhouse on Monday. A caller reported he was screaming and there was broken glass everywhere with a couple of liquor bottles missing from the bar area, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The caller said he recognized Christie because he had previously had him removed from the property, the sheriff’s office said. Christie was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.