Lacrecia Hill resigns from local Democrats amid investigation into exchange between sister, chair

Lacrecia “Lu” Hill has resigned from her various roles with the Spokane County Democrats, arguing that her “ principles and beliefs no longer allow me to support a party that so often falls short of its professed ideals.”

Her resignation follows The Spokesman-Review’s reporting Tuesday that the county party is investigating a heated exchange between party chair Naida Spencer and Natasha Hill, a legislative candidate and Lacrecia Hill’s sister, during the June 8 Pride Parade and Festival in Spokane.

During the day’s festivities, Natasha Hill began campaigning in front of the county Democrats booth, during which party leaders and witnesses alleged she personally disparaged her Democratic opponent, Ben Stuckart. The county party had dual-endorsed both Stuckart and Natasha Hill for the state House seat.

Spencer attempted to intervene. As a confrontation escalated and Natasha Hill accused Spencer of attempting to silence her, Spencer removed Natasha’s campaign signs from the booth and threatened to call security, further heightening tensions.

In her resignation letter, Lacrecia Hill argued that she could no longer abide by the county party’s dominance by “centrist and neoliberal policies,” and also claimed the Spokane County Democrats “have a history of sexism, racism and homophobia,” and allowed people to continue to hold leadership positions despite these issues.

“I had hoped that the Democratic Party would evolve to better reflect the progressive values it often espouses, but I have seen little evidence of this happening,” Lacrecia Hill wrote. “Instead, there is a persistent tendency to cater to the status quo and avoid challenging the entrenched power structures perpetuating inequality and injustice.”

Lacrecia Hill resigned from her role as Vice Chair of the Third Legislative District Democrats, and along with it her position on the county party’s executive board, as well as other functionary roles she had served.

“Racism is not burning crosses and white sheets,” she added. “It’s good people unaware of how their actions and behaviors harm humans due to unconscious bias.”

In a written statement, Spencer wrote that the county party was saddened to read Lacrecia Hill’s letter.

“She has been a stalwart supporter of the progressive ideals of the Democratic party,” Spencer wrote. “We will miss her direct efforts, but are certain we will have opportunities to work with her again in the future as she continues her work towards equality and a better and more just world for us all.”