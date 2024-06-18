Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden’s L.A. fundraiser

By Jennifer Hassan Washington Post

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles on the same night President Biden visited the city for a fundraiser over the weekend, police said.

The Tustin Police Department said in a statement released Monday that officers responded to a call of a possible robbery shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residential community in Orange County, and that the Secret Service agent’s bag was stolen at gunpoint.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the employee was “returning from a work assignment” when the robbery took place.

“The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck,” Guglielmi said, adding that the agent was not injured.

Tustin police similarly said that an “officer(agent)” fired a gun during the robbery, without giving further detail.

Neither the Secret Service nor police named the victim. Police said that no suspect has been found.

Police said that they later located some of the agent’s belongings in the area and that there is “no known threat” to the public.

It was not immediately clear whether the agent was working for Biden, first lady Jill Biden or former president Barack Obama, who were also at the event. The president’s immediate family and former presidents have Secret Service protection for life. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to an early Tuesday request for comment on whom the agent protected.

The Biden campaign said that Saturday’s event raised $28 million, calling it the largest Democratic fundraiser in history. It was a star-studded event, with celebrities including George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

During the event, Biden and Obama warned about the threat of a second Donald Trump presidency as the two leading candidates remain in a tight race for the White House.