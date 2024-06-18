Stellantis recalls 1.2 million vehicles over rearview camera issue

By Hannah Ziegler Washington Post

Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and Canada because of a software glitch that can disable rearview cameras.

The recall covers certain vehicles from model years 2022 and 2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneers, as well as 2021 through 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs. It also covers 2022 and 2023 Ram ProMaster vans and 2022 Ram 3500 chassis cabs, 1500 pickups and 2500 pickups. Chrysler Pacifica minivans from 2021 through 2023 and Dodge Durango SUVs from 2021 and 2022 are also included in the recall.

A company investigation determined that radio software in some vehicles could inadvertently disable their rearview cameras, Stellantis spokesperson Frank Matyok said. The company is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the glitch, but urged customers to follow recall instructions. The recall spans 1.033 million vehicles in the United States and 126,000 in Canada.

The company plans to fix the issue with a software update. More than 735,000 affected vehicles have received the update so far, Matyok said. Owners of an additional 298,000 vehicles are advised to accept a request for the update on their media screens. The company will also send recall notices by mail beginning Aug. 2, according to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drivers can confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall using the NHTSA site.

Stellantis’s radio software glitch comes after the company had to recall more than 200,000 SUVs and pickup trucks last week due to a separate software malfunction that could cause a vehicle’s stability control to fail, which increases the risk of a crash.

Other automakers have issued recalls related to rearview and backup cameras over the past several months. In May, Honda recalled nearly 200,000 pickup trucks over concerns that rearview cameras could stop working in cold weather. Tesla also recalled about 200,000 vehicles in January after some backup cameras malfunctioned while in reverse. Ford Motor and Range Rover have also recalled vehicles with faulty backup cameras in the last year.