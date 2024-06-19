Alec Baldwin engaged in ‘horseplay’ with firearm before deadly ‘Rust’ shooting, prosecutors say

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Alec Baldwin was sloppy and reckless with firearms on the set of “Rust” before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, prosecutors contend.

According to court documents obtained by ETonline, the 66-year-old leading man engaged in “horseplay” during firearm training, including one instance when he fired a blank round at a crew member, whom he’d been using to establish his line of sight. Prosecutors further alleged Baldwin was also “erratic and aggressive” during filming, contributing to safety concerns on set.

Baldwin would also allegedly use his prop firearm as a pointer, relying on it to acknowledge and direct different people while filming. Prosecutors in their latest filing additionally accused him of firing the weapon on at least one occasion despite the fact that “cut” had already been called.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene inside the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he mistakenly shot Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. He was seated in a church pew, practicing a move in which he whips a pistol from its holster, when it suddenly went off. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also struck in the shoulder.

Earlier this year, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death and was ordered to spend 18 months in jail.

Baldwin, who has long insisted he did not pull the trigger prior to the deadly gunfire, is meanwhile scheduled to go to trial on July 9 in Santa Fe, where he will also face a count of manslaughter. Prosecutors have also said Baldwin, who served as a producer for “Rust,” often ignored Gutierrez-Reed when she was providing him instruction, and that he would often rush cast and crew to keep them as close to on schedule as possible.

What’s more, when filming resumed on “Rust” after the deadly gunfire, this time in Montana, prosecutors day Baldwin insisted on not being held to industry safety standards.

If convicted, the Emmy-winning actor faces up to 18 months behind bars.