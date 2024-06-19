Concert review: Monke Business, Geneva, Shady Angels rock the Big Dipper, prime examples of city’s young talent

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Last Sunday, mainstays of the local scene (and a few visitors) put on an absolute clinic at the Big Dipper.

At the top of the Father’s Day bill was Monke Business, a rock quartet that spent a few years as one of Spokane’s most beloved and consistent local bands before college split the group. The group reprised their roles for another outstanding set, as they do every so often.

Despite rarely playing shows together anymore, Monke Business remains as tight as ever – if not better than their high school days – playing consistent shows downtown. Their own unique brand of psychedelic rock mixed with hints of funk sounds perfectly polished but with enough roughness around the edges to keep the grit in their indie sound. Perhaps highlighted by their intense instrumentals and solos, the four are each outstanding musicians in their own right, and when they return to combine on stage they stand up there with the best in town every time.

Geneva took to the stage next. Currently on a West Coast tour supporting their debut EP “WYD,” the Boston-based band with Spokane ties in the form of lead singer Leah “Eve” Anderson and keyboardist Andrew Atkison came to town like a bat out of hell. With each song, their infectious stage presence, especially that of Anderson, warmed the initially reserved crowd up more and more before dancing and loud cheers became the norm.

The band, self-described as new-wave funk, performed unreleased tracks, energy-filled songs from their recent debut and covers in the form of Stevie Wonder’s classic “Superstition” as well as Modjo’s beloved tune “Lady (Hear Me Tonight).”

It’s difficult to individually highlight any one member of such a chemistry filled group, but Anderson’s visible love for performance and the slight yet powerful touches from guitarists Haojin Song and Angelina Daly definitely come to mind.

Geneva is doing everything right, and if they keep on track, it wouldn’t be too surprising to hear from them again sooner rather than later.

Last up was Shady Angels, a group whose consistency and ability to one-up themselves continues to impress.

With highlights split between the goosebumps-inspiring wall of sound they’ve become known for, the powerful rasp of lead singer Brayden Moore, and the heartfelt fan favorites like “Bernard Street,” the indie-punk group simply performed as they have been for years now.

The band continues to be characterized by their garage-rock sound but with a level of comfortability that only experience can teach. With just a few more months and shows left before college ends the band’s run, I cannot recommend seeing the Shady Angels live enough.