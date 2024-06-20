Amateur fighters take center stage when Brick West Boxing event returns on Saturday

Amateur boxing returns to the Brick West Brewing Co. on Saturday.

The Brick West Boxing card will feature fighters of all ages from Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana, with 20 scheduled bouts to be held in the courtyard east of the brewery.

Doors open at 2 p.m., and fights start at 3. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. To reserve tickets, email spokaneboxing@gmail.com.

This is the third Brick West Boxing card.