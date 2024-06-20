Annual Bazaar opens opportunity to meet new people, support local artists

Art connoisseurs look at booths during last year's Bazaar. (Courtesy of Young Kwak)

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

Downtown Spokane will be dominated by local artists and businesses with handmade products on Saturday for the 10th annual Terrain Bazaar.

The Bazaar includes 133 physical booths at Main Avenue and Post Street selling jewelry, ceramics, clothing and other products within an artistic spectrum made in Spokane, said co-founder Ginger Ewing. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a full musical lineup and activities for children will be available as well.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Expo ‘74 this year, Bazaar is partnering with Gabby Ryan, a long-term volunteer coordinator who will be hosting a silent disco toward the end of the day with 1970s music and some modern hits, Ewing said.

“The event itself is pretty magical,” she said. “We always encourage surrounding businesses to do something special so downtown is activated in a really beautiful way.”

Ewing said the Bazaar has seen growth every year.

Terrain Operations Director Jackie Caro said the Bazaar had to take a year off for the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there were not as many vendors in 2021, there has been consistent growth in size of the Bazaar since then.

Before the pandemic, the Bazaar was only on Main Avenue, Caro said. Last year, the Bazaar had grown so much it expanded to Post Street going south.

“Coming out of the pandemic, people were really supportive of local (artists) and really supportive of more community-oriented businesses and events, because when they’re gone you realize how much you enjoy them,” she said.

Ewing said the Bazaar is a testament to Spokane’s desire to support local artists. Since Bazaar started a decade ago, other art markets have popped up to support those artists.

“The fact that we haven’t seen money in artists’ pockets dip – it’s only grown – is a testament to Spokanetes and their willingness to support local artists,” she said.

There are multiple new vendors this year, and Ewing said there are going to be people who she has not met in the 16 years Terrain has existed.

“As someone who’s been deeply rooted in the art community for 20 years, the fact that I’m still discovering new people is really exciting,” she said. “That should be exciting for attendees to come and discover new people to support.”

Caro said almost 50% of this year’s vendors are first-time participants.

Caro said it is always fun to see the growth and change in trajectory of Spokane arts.

“You see that when you start to get this new group of people who are also starting to participate and get to that level in their artistic career to participate in events like this,” she said.

The musical lineup for Bazaar includes T.S the Solution, Timeworm, the Bed Heads Band, Aspen Kye, Cosmic Fantasy, Snacks at Midnight and Wes Marvin. Food booths include Ben and Jerry’s, House on a Hill Bakery, Good ‘Dilla and Tea’s Company. Fetch Barkery is on site for furry friends.

Ewing said Terrain requires Bazaar vendors to sell over half of their items for $100 or less.

“We want as many people as possible to have access to meaningful items, meaningful art and be able to bring that into their home,” Ewing said.

She encourages people to go look at what is offered, because whether someone can afford a $3 sticker or a $300 item, there is something for everyone.

Ewing said even if people cannot afford an item, she hopes community members can still build meaningful relationships with the artists they want to support.

“You might be able to come down to the Bazar and not be able to afford anything this year, but find a particular artist you love and follow their Instagram or follow their website, follow them along,” she said, “and when you are able to bring something beautiful into your home, you have that built-in relationship with that artist.”