Travis Scott arrested after disturbance on Florida yacht

By Ben Sisario New York Times

Star rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami Beach, Florida, after causing a disturbance on a yacht docked at a marina, according to a police report. He was later released on bond after paying a total of $650 on both charges, local news reported.

Scott, 33, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication after the police were called to the marina and told that “people were fighting on the vessel,” according to the report.

Once there, officers found Scott yelling at passengers on the ship. The officers “could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath,” the report said; they led him down a dock and toward a boardwalk, with Scott walking backward and yelling obscenities along the way.

Scott got into a vehicle that was waiting for him but soon began walking back to the yacht, the report said, in defiance of the officers’ warning to leave the premises. He was then taken into custody.

According to the report, Scott later admitted he had been drinking alcohol “and stated, ‘It’s Miami.’ ”

On Thursday, Scott posted on social media what appeared to be a doctored image of his mug shot, with sunglasses and earphones added.

In a statement, Bradford Cohen, a lawyer for the rapper, said: “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

Scott is one of the most popular rappers in music today, with three No. 1 albums and a recent arena tour. His shows have a reputation for an extremely high-energy response from crowds, and in late 2021, 10 fans died as a result of a crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, his hometown.

Last year, a grand jury declined to criminally indict Scott and others involved in putting on the festival. But he and others, including Live Nation, the festival’s promoter, and Apple, which livestreamed the show, have faced lawsuits over those deaths. Of those 10 lawsuits, all but one have been settled.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.