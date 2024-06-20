Washington Trust joins Banker Care initiative

Washington Trust Bank announced Thursday that it has joined an effort to provide support to local causes through an initiative called Bankers Care.

The effort, led by the Washington Bankers Association, is a statewide outreach program dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities served by its banks, according to a news release.

“Our bank has always been deeply rooted in the community, and this partnership allows us to expand our reach and further our mission of giving back to the neighborhoods that we serve,” Washington Trust CEO Jack Heath said in the release. “Together with other banks in the initiative, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families across Washington.”

With a focus on philanthropy, volunteerism and financial education, the initiative highlights the role that banks play in supporting their communities.

“We are excited to welcome Washington Trust to the Bankers Care initiative,” Glen Simecek, president and CEO of the WBA, said in the release. “Their longstanding commitment to community service and corporate responsibility aligns perfectly with the goals of this initiative. Together, we can achieve remarkable outcomes and strengthen our communities.”