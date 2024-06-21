Cd’A man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children

A 35-year-old Coeur d’Alene man will spend at least 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children for nearly a decade, according to the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jullian P. Sabin was convicted of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual abuse of a child. Senior District Judge Scott Wayman on Thursday sentenced Sabin to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years, a prosecuting attorney’s news release said.

From about 2014 to 2023, Sabin abused four children between 4 and 15 years old, the release said. At times, the abuse occurred on nearly a daily basis while Sabin had access to the children when their mother was at work or asleep.

Sabin often forced some of the children to watch as he molested the other children, and forced the children to engage in sex acts with each other, prosecutors said. One of the children, who was 6 at the time, tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection, and two of the children were given oral contraceptives at 11 and 12 years of age at Sabin’s instruction.

Sabin carried out the abuse through manipulation tactics, bribery, grooming and misuse of his position of trust and authority in the victims’ lives, the release said.

The prosecuting attorney’s office obtained a grand jury indictment and arrest warrant charging Sabin in October.