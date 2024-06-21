Dispersed campfires banned on state land in southeast Washington

From staff reports

Hot and dry weather and recent fire activity has prompted Washington officials to prohibit dispersed campfires in the state’s southeastern region beginning Friday.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources ordered the ban across 16 counties. It began Friday.

Campfires will still be allowed in designated campgrounds but are otherwise banned on DNR lands in its southeast region, according to a news release. The region includes the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima. It also covers portions of Lincoln and Skamania counties.

Camp stoves powered by propane or butane are still allowed.

DNR said in the release that the ban is meant to limit wildfire risk.