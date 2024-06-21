Three dead, 10 injured in shooting at Arkansas grocery store

By Jesus Jiménez and Hank Sanders New York Times

Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting Friday morning at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, police said.

A shooter opened fire at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce in central Arkansas about 11:30 a.m., the Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

The shooter, whose name was not released, was shot by police and injured before being taken into custody, police said.

Ten people, including two law enforcement officers, were injured in the shooting. The officers had injuries that were not life-threatening. Mike Hagar, the director of Arkansas State Police, said at a news conference that the shooter’s injury was not life-threatening.

The conditions of the others who were injured ranged from not life-threatening to “extremely critically,” Hagar said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

Video and images emerging on social media showed bullet holes in a window of the store, and someone holding what appeared to be a rifle firing shots from the parking lot.

David Rodriguez was filling up his car at a nearby gas station when he heard a few pops that he thought were fireworks.

“Then, all the sudden, mass gunfire between the police and whoever was out in the parking lot,” Rodriguez, 58, of Kingsland, Arkansas, said in an interview. He took out his phone and started filming the shooting before he realized he had to flee.

Matt Gill was in the Mad Butcher, working his shift as a butcher, when he heard the pops.

“Everybody was like, ‘What’s that noise?’” Gill, 38, said in an interview. “I said, ‘Ma’am, that’s shotgun. We got to go.’”

Gill said he led his co-workers out of the back of the store, but a few store clerks got separated as they fled.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media that she had been updated on the shooting in Fordyce, a city of about 3,300 residents that is about 70 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” she wrote.

There have been several shootings at grocery stores in recent years. In 2019, a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. In 2022, a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.