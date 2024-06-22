Israeli military says troops tied wounded Palestinian to vehicle

By Aaron Boxerman New York Times

Israeli troops tied a wounded Palestinian to the top of a military vehicle Saturday morning during an operation in the occupied West Bank, a scene that was captured on video and quickly went viral, prompting outrage.

The Israeli military said that the act violated military procedure and that there would be an investigation.

Israeli soldiers raided Wadi Burqin, a Palestinian town on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Jenin, on Saturday morning to arrest Palestinians suspected of involvement in militant groups. Jenin, a longtime stronghold for loosely organized armed groups, has experienced repeated crackdowns by the Israeli military over the past few months.

A firefight broke out between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers, the military said. Israeli troops arrested a Palestinian injured in the shooting.

“In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle,” the Israeli military said, adding that such conduct “does not conform to the values” of its army.

The troops handed over the wounded Palestinian to the Palestinian Red Crescent for medical care, the Israeli military said.

The occupied West Bank has seen increasing violence over the past eight months after the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7 and during the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip. More than 500 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in the territory, according to the United Nations, and thousands of Palestinians have been arrested in almost nightly Israeli raids.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.