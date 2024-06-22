WSU adds shifty RB Jamar Searcy to class of 2025 commitments, which hits double figures

PULLMAN – Washington State’s class of 2025 commitments has eclipsed the double-figure mark.

The Cougars’ 10th pledge comes from running back Jamar Searcy, a rising senior at Pittsburg High in northern California who announced his commitment Saturday. A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, Searcy is officially listed as an athlete, potentially giving WSU some versatility when he arrives on campus next year.

The 5-foot-9 Searcy, who played running back and defensive back last fall for a Pittsburg team that fell in the state championship game, registered 97 carries for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, good for an average of 107.9 yards per game. On top of 20 receptions for 192 yards and 2 scores, Searcy also totaled 26 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 passes defended and 1 tackle for loss on defense.

Searcy shared his commitment the weekend of his official visit, which began on Thursday, wasting no time joining the Cougs’ class of 2025. Searcy turned down offers from UNLV, San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State, Idaho, UC Davis, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State and Houston Christian to become a Cougar.

Searcy showed off his speed this spring in track and field, logging a 100-meter dash of 10.94 seconds, advancing to the state meet in both that event and the 4x100 relay, in which his team captured the state title with a time of 40.77 seconds, a school record.

Searcy played his sophomore season, the 2022-23 school year, at Brentwood High, also in the Bay Area. That year, he logged 108 carries for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 6 interceptions, 7 passes defended and 59 total tackles on defense.

Searcy is the first athlete in WSU’s class of 2025. Here are the other nine members as of Saturday.

• Malijah Tucker, 3-star DL, Olympia, WA

• Jamarey Smith, 3-star S, Westlake Village, CA

• Noah Westbrook, 3-star WR, Corona, CA

• Lucan Amituani, 3-star edge, Elk Grove, CA

• Steele Pizzella, 3-star QB, Sherman Oaks, CA

• Aiden Knapke, 3-star S, Englewood, CO

• Luke Webb, 3-star edge, Camas, WA

• Austin Simmons, 3-star TE, Albany, OR

• Sean Embree, 3-star WR, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA