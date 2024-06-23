GJ Hill sparks offense at top of lineup, Spokane Indians blank Eugene 3-0

GJ Hill is a recent addition to the Spokane Indians roster. The outfielder, the 23-year-old son of former big leaguer Glenallen Hill, only made his Spokane debut Wednesday but he’s already impacting games at the High-A level.

Entering play on Sunday, Hill went 6 for 16 in four games with two home runs – including an inside-the-parker on Saturday – with stellar defense in center field.

He kept the hit parade going in the series finale against Eugene.

Hill went 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot with two doubles and a run and three Indians pitchers shut out the Emeralds 3-0 in the finale of a seven-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (3-0 second half) took five of seven against Eugene (0-3) this week.

“It’s been a fun week for sure,” Hill said. “A lot of moving parts, you know, trying to get settled in and then game time comes, just trying to go out there and have some fun.”

Hill hit .248 over 34 games for Low-A Fresno earlier this season.

“It’s kind of crazy,” he said. “You kind of pack up your whole life into a couple of suitcases and you’re on the move and 24 hours later you’re in a brand-new spot.”

The former 2019 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks has played for seven teams in his short professional career, including parts of three seasons in independent ball.

“I’ve kind of been all over the place, which is never a bad thing,” Hill said. “But it’s been a blast (in Spokane) so far. All the guys are awesome, and it’s just been a great vibe.”

Starter Connor Staine made his ninth start of the season for the Indians, and it was one of his best. The 23-year-old righty went six scoreless inning and allowed four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Carson Skipper provided two perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts and Zach Agnos tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save of the season.

The Indians got on the board in the third inning with the help of some questionable defense by Eugene. Jean Perez drew a one-out walk, then Hill tried to sacrifice. Pitcher Jack Croate attempted to barehand the bunt but fumbled it, then threw it down the right field line for a two-base error.

Dyan Jorge followed with a grounder that hopped over the head of third baseman Justin Wishkoski and into left field, where Alex Suarez bobbled the pickup. It went as a two-run double and 2-0 lead.

Through the middle innings, Staine retired nine in a row and 15 of 16 until a two-out single in the fifth by Suarez – who was caught stealing to end the inning.

In the sixth, Suarez went hard into the plywood wall in left center chasing a long fly ball that up an RBI triple for Jack Blomgren. He tried to get up then went back down. He was eventually helped off the field slowly by trainers and replaced by Rodolfo Nolasco.

The Indians start a six-game series in Everett on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.