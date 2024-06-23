USMNT takes a decisive first step at Copa América by beating Bolivia

Steven Goff Washington Post

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Gregg Berhalter and the U.S. men’s national soccer team see Copa América as a steppingstone to the 2026 World Cup, and over the course of this summer’s fabled tournament they will measure their growth and learn whether they carry the capital to defeat the sport’s elite when it matters most.

But the second-term coach and his young squad also have short-term ambition, knowing a strong performance over these three weeks would not only bolster belief but begin to recapture the public’s attention before soccer’s spectacle returns in two summers.

The first step Sunday was small but decisive. Christian Pulisic scored a sensational goal in the third minute and assisted on Folarin Balogun’s strike just before halftime as the Americans earned a 2-0 victory over Bolivia, one of the weakest sides in the 16-team competition.

Group C play continues Thursday in Atlanta against Panama - one of six guests from outside South American circles - and concludes July 1 in Kansas City, Mo., against group favorite Uruguay. Two will advance to the quarterfinals, a threshold the U.S. team has been widely expected to cross before probably facing Brazil or Colombia.

Pulisic, the 25-year-old star forward from Hershey, Pa., wore the captain’s armband, even though Tyler Adams, the 2022 World Cup leader, was in the starting lineup. Pulisic was bubbly with the ball and determined on every touch.

He scored from the top of the penalty area for his 30th U.S. goal, becoming the second youngest in program history, behind Landon Donovan, to get there. Later, before an announced crowd of 47,873 at AT&T Stadium, Pulisic set up Balogun for a goal that all but secured the outcome against a harmless Bolivian side. Goalkeeper Matt Turner was not tested in recording his 24th career shutout.

Launched in 1916, Copa América is the oldest competition between countries, predating the World Cup by 14 years and the European Championship by 44. South American soccer’s 10 core countries are perennial participants and, except for the pandemic-affected competition in 2021, at least two guests have joined the fun.

This year marked the second time the tournament has been held outside of South America. (The United States hosted in 2016 as well.) This year brought the U.S. team’s fifth appearance following a fourth-place finish eight years ago.

The timing this summer aligned well with U.S. preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. All three host teams receive automatic berths.

With regional competition filling most international dates next year, Copa América will provide some of the stiffest tests leading to the World Cup. The opener did not figure to be one of them.

Ranked last in the South American confederation and 73 slots behind the No. 11 United States in the world rankings, Bolivia has not qualified for the World Cup since 1994 and hasn’t advanced beyond the Copa quarterfinals since 1997, when then-D.C. United stars Marco Etcheverry and Jaime Moreno were leading the way. Only five rostered players are employed by clubs outside Bolivia.

In 2026 World Cup qualifying, Bolivia sits second to last. Its only victories of any kind in the past year have come against Peru, which is last in qualifying, and Andorra.

The Americans set the terms right away and, after two threats, they went ahead on Pulisic’s terrific strike in the third minute.

It began with a corner kick. Pulisic played it short to Tim Weah, who quickly returned it. To create the proper shooting angle, Pulisic pulled the ball back to the top of the penalty area before uncorking a right-footed gem on the run. It took flight, spinning and bending. Goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra got a slight touch on it but not enough to prevent Pulisic from scoring in his second consecutive match.

As he celebrated in front of the U.S. bench, Pulisic searched in the crowd for Gianni Vio, the U.S. assistant in charge of set pieces. Berhalter and assistant B.J. Callaghan picked him out, and Pulisic pointed with both arms. On June 12, Pulisic’s goal in a friendly against Brazil came on a direct free kick from outside the box.

Sunday’s goal was his 30th in international play and came a little more than eight years after his first - also against Viscarra and Bolivia, when Pulisic was 17. In doing so, he also tied Brian McBride for No. 5 on the U.S. career scoring list.

In the 44th minute, Balogun got into the act. Pulisic made an assertive central run before pushing the ball to his left. Balogun dragged it wider before smashing a low, 16-yard shot back through the box to the far corner for his fourth U.S. goal.

The Americans maintained control throughout the second half, but Balogun’s apparent second goal was nullified by an offside call on Weah and several other opportunities went unfulfilled, including four by substitute Ricardo Pepi, a former FC Dallas star.

- Note: With his fitness improving after recovering from injury, Adams started in defensive midfield. He had made one brief appearance in the Copa América tuneups against Colombia and Brazil. In a preplanned move, Yunus Musah replaced Adams at halftime.