Arthur Moreira elevated to women’s basketball coach at Idaho

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho has promoted Arthur Moreira to women’s basketball head coach, the school announced Monday.

Moreira served as associate head coach under Carrie Eighmey last season. Eighmey left for South Dakota after just one season at Idaho. The Vandals finished 15-16.

Also Monday, assistant coach Drew Muscatell was elevated to associate head coach.

“Arthur’s strong recruiting skills, his quest for improving our program, and relationship building within the community made it a clear choice to promote him to head coach,” UI athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “He brings in a great depth of international ties and connections in the northwest. He is an exemplary leader and is passionate about our student-athletes on and off the court. The team is in good hands, and I can’t wait to see Arthur’s impact on the program and the Vandal community.”

Moreira becomes the 11th women’s basketball coach in Idaho history, and the first Brazilian head coach in NCAA Division I history.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to become the next head women’s basketball coach at the University of Idaho,” Moreira said in a statement.

“This will be a players-first program, where our student-athletes will thrive and have a positive, enriching experience.”