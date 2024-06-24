FAA investigating plane crash at Horizon Middle School, 4 occupants uninjured

A plane crash at a Spokane Valley middle school Sunday is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Spokane Valley Sheriff deputies responded to the Horizon Middle School football field at about 7:40 p.m. after reports that the pilot of a small plane was declaring an emergency and was unsure whether the aircraft could make it the 6 miles back to Felts Field, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The pilot of the Cessna 182 said the engine quit, and he landed on the football field due to the emergency. The pilot and three passengers were not hurt.

The field was not damaged, according to Central Valley School District spokesperson Marla Nunberg.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded and is investigating.

It’s the second time in five weeks that a plane planning to land at Felts Field failed to make it to the Spokane airport.

On May 18, a small plane landed on the North Spokane Corridor in an emergency landing five blocks north of Wellesley Avenue. The plane wasn’t damaged and was able to use the freeway to take off and fly back to Felts Field three hours later.