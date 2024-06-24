The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Russia summons U.S. envoy over Ukraine missile strike in Crimea

US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy arrives at the Moscow City Court prior to a hearing on the extention of pre-trial detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, in Moscow on March 26, 2024.   (Natalia Kolesnikova/Getty Images of North America/TNS)
Bloomberg News

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy over an attack by Ukraine on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The U.S. “bears equal responsibility” with Ukraine for the attack and Russia will retaliate, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement Monday. The U.S. began supplying Kyiv with ATACMS missiles earlier this year.

Russian officials said four people were killed, including two children, and more than 150 people were injured in what Russia said was an ATACMS missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, on Sunday. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed four missiles while a fifth was struck and diverted from its trajectory before exploding over the city.

Russia, which began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014.