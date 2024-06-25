50 years ago in Expo history: Songs, speeches and letters from British royalty

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Royal Shakespeare Theatre, featuring Sir Michael Redgrave, was at Expo ’74 performing “The Hollow Crown,” an anthology of speeches, letters and songs by or about British kings and queens.

The Spokesman-Review critic said some might have been disappointed that the troupe wasn’t performing a Shakespeare play, “but there is nothing to be disappointed about.”

“(The actors) sweep through almost 1,000 years of royal history dramatically and without pause,” The S-R wrote. “The acting is nothing short of superb.”

The Chronicle reviewer noted that, surprisingly, Redgrave was “not the dominant force of the company.”

“He lacks the power of delivery he once possessed, but the veteran thespian has a polish and finesse to compensate for whatever he may have lost in volume and gusto,” the Chronicle wrote.

From 100 years ago: A member of the local “traffic spotters” committee believed he had found Spokane’s worst driver.

The spotter followed a man in a touring car for 12 blocks downtown and documented 22 traffic violations.

Those offenses included speeding, passing a car on the right, failing to signal a turn, braking abruptly without signaling and parking within 3 feet of a fire hydrant. Not only that, but he “knocked the ash off a cigar by holding his arm out, as if giving a turn or stop signal.”

Ironically, the traffic spotters were supposed to be on the hunt for Spokane’s perfect driver, not the worst.