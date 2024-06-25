A promise to Idaho: New National Guard commander says he’s ‘ready for any challenges’

By Samuel O’Neal Idaho Statesman

For the first time in seven years, Idaho has a new National Guard commanding general.

Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan was officially named the 26th commander of the Idaho National Guard after a change-of-command ceremony Tuesday at Gowen Field in Boise.

But the scorching, near-100 degree heat didn’t dampen the mood. This was a day Donnellan had waited his entire life for.

“It is my solemn promise to (Gov. Brad Little) and the citizens of Idaho that the Idaho National Guard will continue to be ready for any challenges, either overseas or at home,” Donnellan said.

Hundreds of military members, friends and family members of Donnellan packed Gowen Field to witness the moment when his new post became official during the passing of the colors. Outgoing Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak handed the National Guard flag to Little, who passed the flag to Donnellan – completing the change of command.

“(Donnellan’s) extensive leadership, proven experience and commitment to the well being of Idahoans and the defense of our nation make him an exceptional choice as the next adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard,” said Little, who appointed Donnellan to the position. “I have full confidence that he will lead the Idaho Military Division with integrity and steadfast dedication to excellence.”

Garshak, who held the position for the last seven years, spoke before Donnellan and wiped away tears as he addressed his colleagues, reflecting on his tenure as commander. Garshak had dedicated more than three decades of his lie to serving the United States, including as an Apache attack helicopter platoon leader in Desert Storm, a 42-country coalition led by the United States against Iraq, in the early ‘90s. He joined the National Guard in 1993, where he has served since.

“It has truly been an honor and a blessing to serve the state of Idaho,” Garshak said. “We’ve accomplished all (my goals) well beyond my highest expectations.”

Donnellan, a native of Tampa, Florida, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1992 after graduating from Purdue University. He joined the Idaho Air National Guard 10 years later and served as the commander of the Idaho Air National Guard.

Donnellan also served as the 124th Fighter Wing commander and director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters before he became air general. He has logged more than 3,300 flight hours, primarily in the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the same plane that flew over Gowen Field at the conclusion of the ceremony.

“Any good investment adviser will tell you past performance does not guarantee future success,” Donnellan said. “So after 133 years of our highly successful track record in the Idaho National Guard, we must adapt to remain ready and relevant to our commander in chief of the United States of America.”

The Idaho Army National Guard is composed of nearly 3,300 soldiers. Its largest unit, the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, has a presence in more than 20 Idaho cities, as well as in Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

The Idaho National Guard also manages the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, providing armor and medical and leadership training to soldiers from three components of the U.S. Army.

“The Idaho National Guard has answered the nation’s call in every conflict and every governor’s call since 1891,” Donnellan said.

In his closing remarks, Donnellan looked over toward the family and distinguished guest section, took a brief moment of silence to collect himself, and talk about his wife and children, who were in attendance in the first row.

“We need to look no further than the front row of these ceremonies to remind us what we fight for,” Donnellan said. “I’ve been lucky in many things in this life, but nothing compares to the great, great fortune I had with (my wife) and my incredible kids.”