City of Spokane to pay South Hill man $60,000 over flooding damage

The city of Spokane has agreed to pay a local homeowner nearly $60,000 six months after a broken water main flooded the basement of his South Hill home.

On Dec. 10, a broken cast iron water main operated by the city flooded the basement of Wayne Stronk, who serves as president of the Spokane Corvette Club, causing nearly $60,000 in property damage. Within days, Stronk filed a claim with the city alleging that the city bore responsibility for the damages.

As part of the settlement agreement reached in early June and approved by the Spokane City Council on Monday, the city does not admit liability for the damages caused and avoids a potential lawsuit over the incident.

Around $46,400 of the settlement will be paid to Performance Restoration, with the remaining $13,600 being paid directly to Stronk.