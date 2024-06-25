Court suspends Hunter Biden’s D.C. law license after felony convictions

By Keith L. Alexander Washington Post

The D.C. Court of Appeals on Tuesday suspended the law license of Hunter Biden, who was convicted this month on felony gun charges in Delaware.

The court’s disciplinary counsel had recommended to the court on June 17 that Biden’s law license be suspended after a federal jury in Delaware found the 54-year-old son of President Biden guilty of three felony counts for lying on a federal firearms application.

Hunter Biden has been licensed to practice law in the nation’s capital since 2007, registered under his full name, Robert H. Biden.

The order by Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, the court’s chief judge, called for Biden’s license to be “suspended immediately,” in keeping with standard process in the District for a lawyer convicted of a felony.

A lawyer for Biden, Abbe Lowell, has not returned an interview request about the suspension. The Court of Appeals’ disciplinary counsel sent a letter to Biden and Lowell last week informing them that the panel had received copies of the jury’s verdict form and determined that the offenses for which Biden was found guilty constituted a “serious crime” under the D.C. Bar’s licensing rules.

The case thrust the family’s darkest moments into the national spotlight and focused attention on Hunter Biden’s past drug use, which the jury concluded he had sought to conceal on the federal gun purchasing form. Biden stated falsely that he was not using or addicted to illegal drugs at the time and unlawfully possessed the gun for 11 days in 2018 while he was addicted to crack cocaine, the jury found.