Prince to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Jon Bream Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Jam saved the best for last. Of course, he did.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was announcing the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2025 in the recording category on Monday in a news conference in Hollywood. He rattled off Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Green Day, the Isley Brothers and six others. And then he said, “The iconic, my junior high school classmate in Minneapolis, Prince is going on the Walk of Fame.”

Grammy winning producer/songwriter Jam, a Walk of Fame member himself, then announced the sole winner in the radio category, Adam Carolla, and improvised.

“I just wanna say: Prince, yes, sir! You’re watching from above but you’re gonna be right down here with us to celebrate.”

There are 2,782 stars on the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. Several new honorees were announced Monday including Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Misty Copeland and Chris Wallace.

The six categories are motion pictures, TV, radio, live theater, sports entertainment and recordings. Only one posthumous selection may be made annually and that was Prince, who died in 2016.

Prince was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. He earned seven Grammys, an Oscar and numerous other awards including an honorary posthumous Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Minnesota in 2016.

Upon selection for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, there is a $75,000 sponsorship fee, which is used to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as maintenance of the walk.