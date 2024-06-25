Spokane Indians lose 14-7 slugfest in Everett; LHP Sean Sullivan sent to complex league

EVERETT – The Spokane Indians were on the wrong end of a slugfest, falling to the Everett AquaSox 14-7 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Tuesday.

Already ahead 2-1, the AquaSox (3-1) exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third inning off Indians starter Victor Juarez (2-4), including back-to-back home runs by Caleb Cali – a three-run shot – and Axel Sanchez.

The Indians (3-1 second half) rallied for five runs in the fourth. They loaded the bases with no outs, then EJ Andrews hit an RBI single. A run scored on a sacrifice fly and GJ Hill singled home another run to make it 8-4. They pulled off a double steal, with Andrews swiping home, and Kyle Karros doubled home Hill to make it a two-run game.

The momentum didn’t last. Everett’s Josh Hood hit a three-run homer in the bottom half, and Andrew Miller added a solo shot in the fifth.

Juarez lasted just three innings, his second-shortest starting stint this season. He allowed eight runs on five hits and three walks and allowed more home runs (three) than strikeouts (two). Reliever Caleb Franzen coughed up four runs on three hits and a walk with two homers allowed.

Tyler Ahearn’s rough season continued. The 25-year-old reliever allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning. He hit a batter and walked in a run.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Move: Left-handed starter Sean Sullivan was reassigned to the Arizona Complex League. Sullivan is 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 11 starts covering 68 1/3 innings for Spokane this season. He has 78 strikeouts against just six walks. In his first full professional season, the parent club Colorado Rockies will want to manage his season inning count.