Corinne Foxx says dad Jamie Foxx has his hands all over her wedding planning

By Angie Orellana Hernandez </p><p>Los Angeles Times</p><p>

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne said the actor is making positive progress in his health recovery more than a year after he was hospitalized for a mysterious illness. He also might be getting a little too involved in her wedding plans.

The elder Foxx, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since 2023 and has promised to one day talk about the ordeal on his own terms, is “doing so great,” Corinne told ET in an interview published Tuesday.

“He’s doing amazing,” she said. “(I’m) so grateful to be able to work on (“Beat Shazam”) with him and spend so much time with him. He’s playing a lot of pickleball! That man and pickleball; it’s like he’s playing twice a day every day…. It’s a whole thing. He’s fully in it.”

Foxx skipped his Season 6 hosting duties on musical game show “Beat Shazam” due to his illness, with Nick Cannon taking over temporarily. He’s since returned for Season 7, which premiered May 28.

Corinne Foxx also said that her dad has assisted with planning her wedding to producer-director Joe Hooten.

“When I asked my dad for his list, he told me he has 300 people alone,” she said. “I said, we’re gonna have to cut down a little bit! I have cousins that I don’t think I’m related to, you know what I mean? I have cousins and uncles and I’m like, are these family members? Who are these people!”

Other parts of Jamie Foxx’s “vision” for the wedding include LED screens showing off his daughter’s face.

“I was like, I don’t know about all of that,” Corinne said.

One thing is for sure: The wedding party will need to stock up on tissues.

“I’m a little worried about him walking me down the aisle,” she said. “Obviously it’s gonna be beautiful and amazing but, yeah, he’s gonna be crying for sure.”