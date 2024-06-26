Shooting leaves one dead in north Spokane

Spokane police found one person dead following a shooting near the Serrano Apartments in north Spokane Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight near East Wedgewood Avenue and North Lidgerwood Street, according to a news release from the department. A person was found dead in “a walkway area” near the complex. The roads near the complex were blocked off by police Wednesday morning as well as around the Royal Park Retirement Center.

Detectives believe a group of people that knew one another engaged in a dispute just before the shooting, the release said. No one is in custody early afternoon on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Julie Humphreys.

The incident was the third shooting in Spokane in 24 hours. A 31-year-old woman is accused of shooting her father in their home early Tuesday morning because she claims he was abusing her, court documents say. Around the same time, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at a group of people in Riverfront Park.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at the Serrano Apartments at a later date.