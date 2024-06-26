Spokane Public Schools bond likely won’t reappear on November ballots, board decides

Spokane Public Schools’ failed $200 million bond will likely not appear on ballots in November, but the district may move forward with a smaller one in its place as early as next year.

Wednesday’s meeting was the Spokane School Board’s last opportunity to put the bond back on ballots in November, based on the county’s deadlines to file ballot measures, unless they decide to call a special meeting.

Board President Nikki Otero Lockwood said it’s “very unlikely” the board would call a special meeting to revive the bond issue.

The district will likely put forth a $75 million package to replace Adams Elementary School and modernize the oldest sections of North Central High School, less than the failed ask of $200 million.

Elections can take place in February, April, August or November. Each date has a different deadline for entities to pass resolutions for ballot items.

Since its failure in February, the board has discussed at nearly each board meeting whether and when a bond should return to ballots. At Wednesday’s meeting, they reached a decision: not this November.

Opinions were split, with Vice President Jenny Slagle and Melissa Bedford wanting to rerun the bond in November while Hilary Kozel, Mike Wiser and Otero Lockwood preferred to wait until an undetermined later date.

“It might just get harder to pass,” Slagle said, hearing sentiments of support in the community.

A district workgroup has been examining how a balanced calendar could look at their schools, with implementation no earlier than 2026. Slagle and Bedford were concerned that without upgraded schools, it would be difficult to pilot the alternative calendar in the future.

“You need a facility that can accommodate a balanced calendar,” Bedford said.

Lockwood was unsure leading up to the meeting, discomfited by several “unknowns” shrouding the November ballot, like whether the city may run a property tax levy.

“I’m just not getting any positive feedback about running a bond in November, and I’m surprised at that,” Kozel said.

“I just feel like the momentum will be more positive in 2025,” Wiser said.