Stage review: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s ‘South Pacific’ a sweet, fresh take on timeless musical

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

If my memory serves me right, “South Pacific” is the first production I’ve reviewed twice, the first being a production by Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre in 2017. I looked up my review to check the date, but I purposefully didn’t read it so I wouldn’t have any preconceived thoughts when attending opening night of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s production.

I’m glad I chose not to read my previous review because it made the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre production, directed by Yvonne A.K. Johnson, feel fresh.

A Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, with a book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan, “South Pacific” is based on James A. Michener’s “Tales of the South Pacific.” Upon its Broadway premiere in 1949, the musical was an instant hit. “South Pacific” is set during World War II, though the musical primarily focuses on two relationships.

The primary relationship features Ensign Nellie Forbush (Andrea Olsen), from “the sticks” of Little Rock, Arkansas, and French plantation owner Emile De Becque (Max Mendez). The pair met at an officers’ club dance and instantly fell in love.

With Olsen’s crystal clear voice and Mendez’s rich voice, the musical’s early numbers, “A Cockeyed Optimist” (Olsen), “Twin Soliloquies” (Olsen and Mendez) and “Some Enchanted Evening” (Mendez) were a joy to listen to.

Mendez and Olsen had sweet chemistry that felt authentic to the timeline of their characters only having known each other for a few weeks – a lot of excitement about the future with little bouts of nerves here and there.

The secondary relationship follows Lt. Joseph Cable (Dylan James), who was sent to the island to participate in a dangerous mission, and a local woman named Liat (Stevie Astudillo), daughter of Bloody Mary (Melody Chang).

Though Cable and Liat don’t have as much stage time as Forbush and De Becque, James and Astudillo still managed to convey the sweetness of young love. Cable’s voice is especially strong during “Younger Than Springtime,” and, though she has very few lines, Astudillo manages to bring a bright sparkle to Liat.

Both Forbush and Cable have reservations about their respective relationships. Forbush has trouble accepting De Becque’s half-Polynesian children (the adorable pair of Naomi and Nathanael Cho) from his first marriage, while Cable is worried what others might think if he married the Tonkinese Liat.

Cable’s song “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” is especially difficult to hear, with lyrics like “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear/ You’ve got to be taught from year to year/ It’s got to be drummed in your little ear/ You’ve got to be carefully taught.”

Controversial upon the musical’s debut, the song sadly still rings true today.

On a lighter note, Doug Dawson’s Luther Billis, a fun and animated sailor always looking to make a deal, and Chang’s sassy and sarcastic Bloody Mary, an equally business savvy local, brought a lot of humor to the show. Dawson especially was a good sport in “Honey Bun.”

I’m glad I chose not to read my previous “South Pacific” review, because I forgot how fun the group numbers were and was able to enjoy them as if it were my first time seeing the show. The sailors, Seabees and Marines were athletic and charming during “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” while Forbush and the nurses were bright and buoyant during “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” and “I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy,” with equally as impressive choreography from Joshua Spencer.

William Garry, as Captain George Bracket, and Michael Rorholm, as Commander William Harbison, brought an appropriate seriousness to the musical (it is set during World War II, after all) while still allowing themselves to be the butt of the joke from time to time.

With so many recognizable songs, “South Pacific” is no easy musical task, but the David Brewster-led orchestra seemed to have no trouble crossing each piece off their list.

Finally, a shout out to set designer and technical director David Baker. The beautiful greenery across the proscenium really made it seem like the performers were in a lush jungle, and each set, from De Becque’s lavish terrace to the working shower for “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” to the radio communications room, felt like an additional character, making the show that much more fun to watch.

Whether your first or fifth time seeing “South Pacific,” Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s production is worth catching as it easily finds the balance between the show’s uplifting and flirty and more serious and somber moments.

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s “South Pacific” continues through July 7 at Central Valley High School. Tickets are available at svsummertheatre.com.