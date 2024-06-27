59-year-old man dies in Valley crash on Thursday

A 59-year-old Valley, Washington, man died after he drove off the road and struck two signposts and a utility pole Thursday in Valley.

At about 1:45 p.m., Brian E. Gilbert was driving a 2022 Toyota RAV4 north on State Route 231 when he went off the road and struck the signposts and pole, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Gilbert died at the scene.

WSP Trooper Cole Jackson said it appeared Gilbert had a medical issue, which likely caused the crash.

The crash is under investigation.