After five-year hiatus, Cage the Elephant is back – and taking to the Northern Quest stage

From staff reports

Since the late 2000s, Cage the Elephant has been a fixture of modern alt-rock. After a multi-year hiatus, the band is back with a new album and show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Cage the Elephant was first formed in Kentucky in 2006 by a group of friends once in an older high school group, including brothers Matt Shultz (lead singer) and Brad Shultz (rhythm guitarist). In 2008, they relocated to London and would establish themselves there as their debut album was being finalized.

Their debut self-titled record would be released in England in 2008 and the United States in 2009. The track “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” would hit the charts, garner them appearances on programs like the “Late Show with David Letterman,” and has since gone a massive six-times platinum.

The band would go on to rule the 2010s with four albums – 2011’s “Thank You, Happy Birthday” featuring the hit “Shake Me Down,” 2013’s “Melophobia” which featured favorites like “Come a Little Closer” and “Cigarette Daydreams,” along with two Grammy winners for Best Rock Album in 2015’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” and 2019’s “Social Cues.”

In January, Cage the Elephant released a single titled “Neon Pill” after five years without releasing new material. Last month, they released the album of the same name and have embarked on the “Neon Pill Tour” that will bring them to Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Sunday, June 30.

Cage the Elephant will be joined by Young the Giant, who has spent over a decade as one of the leading indie-rock groups, as well as another indie-rock artist in the form of Bakar.